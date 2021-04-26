Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Helping homeless vets
Northern Virginia veterans coming out of homelessness have been given a hand up by Operation Renewed Hope Foundation with support from Fairfax County’s Department of Housing and Community Development.
4. Outraising and outspending
Democrats are outraising and outspending Republican challengers in seats representing Prince William County in the Virginia House of Delegates ahead of the June primary.
3. Warm up coming
Friends of Riverbend Park will hold its final native-plant sale of the year on May 1 beginning at 8 a.m. at the park’s educational pavilion, located halfway down Potomac Hills Street from the park’s entrance on Jeffery Road. Click here for details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.