Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.

5. Helping homeless vets

Northern Virginia veterans coming out of homelessness have been given a hand up by Operation Renewed Hope Foundation with support from Fairfax County’s Department of Housing and Community Development.

4. Outraising and outspending

Democrats are outraising and outspending Republican challengers in seats representing Prince William County in the Virginia House of Delegates ahead of the June primary.

3. Warm up coming

It will be a sunny Monday with a high near 68. Some heat moves in for Tuesday, with a high of 83 degrees. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
 
2. Springfield shooting
 
Fairfax County police say two people died after a shooting in Springfield on Sunday afternoon. A suspect was in custody.
 
1. Murder arrest
 
A Woodbridge woman has been arrested and a man is wanted in last week's shooting death of a retired Fauquier County sheriff's deputy's son in a botched burglary in Remington.
 
InsideOut

Friends of Riverbend Park will hold its final native-plant sale of the year on May 1 beginning at 8 a.m. at the park’s educational pavilion, located halfway down Potomac Hills Street from the park’s entrance on Jeffery Road. Click here for details.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.