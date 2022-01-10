Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. High-powered battle
Prince William County’s approval of a data center project near Manassas National Battlefield Park that month was the flashpoint for a battle that has become all-consuming for hundreds of people on and around Pageland Lane in the western part of the county.
4. Snow baby
The winter storm that hit last Monday put stress on everyone in the region, but imagine if you or a loved one went into labor among all the chaos. One Stafford County couple had to trek through the woods that night in a foot of snow to get to the hospital and have their baby.
3. Icy morning
Falling overnight temperatures will result in patchy ice this morning from the lingering moisture from Sunday's rain and melting snow. Early morning motorists should use caution and consider that any surface appearing to be wet may in fact be icy, the National Weather Service says. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. North Woodbridge Town Center
The developers behind the proposed North Woodbridge Town Center have submitted plans for the mixed-use project, which includes more than 900 housing units and 130,000 square feet of dining and stores.
1. Athlete honored
Battlefield High School graduate Josh King has been named the male recipient of the annual Coach Wooden Citizenship Cup presented by the Athletes for a Better World.
InsideOut
In celebration of Black History Month, on Saturday, Feb. 5, from 11 a.m. to noon, the Prince William County Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., will host a virtual talk featuring artist James Brown, Jr. at the ARTfactory in Manassas. Brown’s exhibit, titled "Capricorn Planetary Alignment 2020-2021," will be featured throughout February at the ARTfactory in honor of Black History Month. Registration is required. Click here for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.