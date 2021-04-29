Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Beware your mulch
A fire sparked by spontaneously combusting mulch damaged three houses and caused an estimated $1.36 million dollars in damage in Aldie this week.
4. Dale City clinic
The Prince William Health District is holding a vaccination clinic using the Johnson & Johnson vaccine this Saturday, May 1, from 2-8 p.m. at the Boys and Girls Club at 5070 Dale Blvd., in Dale City.
3. Record high
A record high temperature of 88 was set at Dulles yesterday, tying the old record of 88 set in 1990. It'll be another warm one today, too. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Name changes
The Fall Church City School Board voted this week to rename George Mason High School and Thomas Jefferson Elementary School.
1. Lottery winner
A Manassas woman recently won $1 million in a Powerball drawing after buying a ticket at the Giant on Dumfries Road.
InsideOut
Pre-ordering is now available for the Kiwanis Club of Arlington's 2021 blueberry fundraiser, with proceeds supporting local organizations that help children in the county. Click here for details.
