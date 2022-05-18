Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Historic register
Annaburg Manor in Manassas has been officially listed in the National Register of Historic Places by the National Park Service.
4. Wheel of Fortune
“Wheel of Fortune Live!,” a new live stage show, is kicking off a tour in September that includes a stop at Capital One Hall in Tysons.
3. Sunny day
It will be a sunny day with highs near 76 degrees but thunderstorms may creep in late tonight. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Million dollar market
A dearth of inventory continues to hold back the Fairfax County real-estate market, but also is pushing prices higher – with the average single-family sales price last month again clocking in at more than $1 million.
1. Code of behavior changes
Changes are coming to the code of behavior in Prince William County Public Schools, with new state reporting requirements for certain offenses and fewer suspension-worthy violations in the 2022-23 school year.
InsideOut
The MarketPlace at Madison Crescent in Gainesville is bringing back its free, outdoor movie series, Crescent Cinema, for four Fridays this spring. The showings will begin this Friday with “Encanto” starting at dusk. For more information, see www.madisoncrescent.com.
