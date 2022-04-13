Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Student bill
Fairfax County high school students spearheaded a bill that will allow Virginia residents to indicate blood type on their license.
4. Early election?
Gov. Glenn Youngkin is calling for the Loudoun County School Board to stand for reelection one year earlier than planned, alluding to his administration’s ongoing investigation into how the school system handled sexual assaults.
3. Is that you summer?
It will be a mostly sunny day with highs near 84 degrees and some gusty winds up to 21 mph. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Not so fast
Prince William County officials are pumping the brakes on potential vehicle tax increases fueled by racing values.
1. Hollywood in Fairfax
A small huddle of video cameras sat at the main entrance of the Fairfax County Courthouse as actor Johnny Depp’s legal team presented opening arguments Tuesday in his $50 million defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife Amber Heard in downtown Fairfax.
