Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Honoring veterans
"A veteran can be your child’s teacher, your colleague at work, your friend, your parent or your grandparent," writes columnist David Kerr. "It could even be you. That’s what makes Veterans Day special. It celebrates something unique in the American character ..."
4. Carnival shooting arrest
Police yesterday announced the arrest of a 16-year-old boy in connection with an April shooting at a carnival outside Gar-Field High School.
3. Nicole remnants
It will be rainy, foggy and winds will gust up to 25 mph today as remnants of Hurricane Nicole sweep through. Click here for your forecast by ZIP code.
2. Mayor's race continues
The results of the race for Warrenton mayor will likely not be known until Nov. 14 due to dozens of “late-arriving” absentee ballots that were postmarked on or before Election Day, according to Alex Ables, the Fauquier County registrar.
1. Marine family tradition
Marines and hundreds of their family members gathered last week to celebrate the birthday of the U.S. Marine Corps and recognize contributions made by military families.
InsideOut
Quantico National Cemetery at 18424 Joplin Road in Triangle hosts its annual Veterans Day ceremony starting at 11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 11. The Potomac Regional Veterans Council is hosting the event, which is expected to draw 1,000 people. Click here for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.