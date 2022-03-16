Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Hoops Fest 25
The final Hoops Fest sponsored by InsideNoVa is tonight starting at 7 p.m. at Gar-Field High School in Woodbridge. Tickets are $10 at the door. In the meantime, here's a look at some of our past 25 Hoops Fest standout moments.
4. Emergency order ends
At its meeting Tuesday, the Prince William Board of County Supervisors unanimously ended the local state of emergency related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The local declaration has been in place since March 16, 2020.
3. Warm, with rain later
It will be a warm and sunny day with highs near 74 degrees, but a storm front rolls in tonight, bringing rain and cooler temperatures Thursday. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Now a murder case
A Fairfax County man has been charged with second-degree murder in the apparent death of his former girlfriend. But for now, both remain missing.
1. Parental support law
Legislation to end a century-old requirement that adult children be financially responsible for their parents has landed on the desk of Gov. Youngkin.
InsideOut
Want to celebrate St. Patrick's Day immersed in cozy Irish pubs, lovely scenery, peat roofed cottages and poetry and songs that stir the soul? There are books that can take you there, writes Jessie Scalph at the Haymarket Gainesville Library.
