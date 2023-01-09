Skip to main content
InFive: Hot chicken comes to Woodbridge, an atomic age home and snow squalls

Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.

5. Hot chicken arrives in Woodbridge

Crimson Coward Nashville Hot Chicken opens its first East Coast eatery in Woodbridge today.

4. Snow squalls

Did you see a little snow Sunday night? A wintry mix of precipitation brushed the area around 7 p.m., causing some visibility issues on the roads. Skies will clear today with a high temperature near 49 degrees and wind gusts up to 24 mph. Click here for your forecast by ZIP code.

3. Truck fire

A truck driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries Sunday after his tractor-trailer caught fire on Interstate 495 in Fairfax, closing the southbound lanes and snarling traffic for hours.

2. Atomic age home

Built the same year the Soviet Union detonated the world’s largest atomic bomb, a four-bedroom, mid-century modern home for sale in Northwest Washington (price tag $2.2 million) seems frozen in 1961. Take a look in this week's real estate photo gallery.

1. Seeking another term

Prince William County Board Chair Ann Wheeler wants to be the first Democrat to win reelection to her seat in nearly 30 years.

InsideOut

The Workhouse Arts Center in Lorton presents “Women Playing Hamlet,” a comedy in which women play all the men's roles, on select dates through Feb. 23. Buy tickets at InsideNoVaTix.com.

Breaking News