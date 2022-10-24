Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Hot mic trouble
Fairfax County School Board member Karen Keys-Gamarra has apologized after she was heard using a slur about people with disabilities during a hot mic moment at the board’s meeting last week.
4. Corruption charges update
Former Prince William County Registrar Michele White is struggling to raise funds to defend against corruption charges she says are motivated by politics. White appeared in Prince William County Circuit Court on Friday for a hearing on the status of her legal counsel.
3. Clearing skies
After some patchy drizzle this morning, skies will clear for a partly sunny day with highs near 66 degrees. Click here for your forecast by ZIP code.
2. Hail to the who?
Tanya Snyder, wife of Washington Commander's owner Daniel Snyder, dropped the team's old name at a gathering with fans and former players before Sunday's game. “Hail to the Redskins! And let’s beat Green Bay,” she declared. The second part did happen, thanks to backup quarterback Taylor Heinicke, according to the Associated Press.
1. Nights in Rodanthe house
The blue-shuttered Outer Banks beach cottage made famous by the 2008 movie "Nights in Rodanthe" is on the market for $1.8 million. Take a look inside.
InsideOut
Shop collectibles, arts and crafts, jewelry, pumpkins and more at National Landing's fall market every Wednesday through Nov. 2. Click here for details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.