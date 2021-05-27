Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Death of a statesman
U.S. Senator John W. Warner, who served Virginia for more than three decades, died at his home in Alexandria on Tuesday night surrounded by family. He was 94.
4. Major drug bust
A three-year investigation dubbed "Operation Angels Envy" led to the largest illegal drug seizure in Loudoun County history and the takedown of seven independent drug operations in the D.C. area, authorities announced yesterday.
3. Hurricane force
Hurricane force wind accompanied damaging thunderstorms in Northern Virginia last night, with an 82 mph gust recorded at the Occoquan River buoy at 9:13 p.m. Today should be sunny, with a high of 86 degrees. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Double murder
Fairfax County police are searching for the person who shot and killed a husband and wife in their front yard in Springfield at close range Wednesday morning. The police chief says the victims likely knew their killer.
1. Widening 28
The City of Manassas broke ground on the latest improvements to Route 28 on Wednesday morning, kicking off a $20.2 million widening of the road on the southwestern side of the city that will also add a shared-use path.
