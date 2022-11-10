Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Cook Out now open
The region’s first Cook Out fast-food restaurant has opened in Manassas Park.
4. Youngkin apology
Gov. Glenn Youngkin has apologized to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi over comments he made last month after her husband was attacked with a hammer at their San Francisco home.
3. Hurricane remnants
The remnants of Hurricane Nicole will merge with a cold front and move across the area tonight with rain and gusty winds through early Friday night, the National Weather Service says. Click here for your forecast by ZIP code.
2. School Board race
Sara Brescia, a Republican-backed newcomer, knocked off Democrat-backed incumbent Alex Iqbal for the Manassas School Board, but two other Democrat-endorsed incumbents led the voting Tuesday.
1. Food poisoning death
A Maryland resident died after a food poisoning outbreak tied to deli meat and cheese that has sickened 16 people in New York, Maryland, Massachusetts, Illinois, New Jersey and California, WTOP News reports.
