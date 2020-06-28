Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.
5. No charges expected after baby left in SUV dies in Springfield
Fairfax County police say the investigation continues after an 11-month-old girl died after being left unattended in an SUV for an extended period of time Friday afternoon. Detectives say no charges are expected against the baby's father, who inadvertently left her in his SUV.
4. Manassas council approves $1.6M in CARES act spending
The Manassas City Council signed off on over $1.6 million in federal CARES Act funding for schools, airport services and economic development at its meeting June 22.
3. Coronavirus cases, hospitalizations down
As the world topped 10 million coronavirus cases this weekend, the spread of the virus in Northern Virginia continued to stabilize.
Locally, the Virginia Department of Health on Sunday reported just 160 new cases in Northern Virginia and 489 statewide. In addition, Northern Virginia hospitalizations hit a low of 225 Saturday before ticking back up to 235 on Sunday.
2. Local graduates headed for MLB training
Pitchers Nick Wells, a Battlefield High School graduate, and Andre Scrubb, a Hylton High School graduate, are among the pool players the Washington Nationals and Houston Astros invited to begin training in preparation for the start of the Major League Baseball season July 23 and 24.
1. Warm temps, but less humid
Dry weather is on tap for today, with temperatures reaching the upper 80s to low 90s. Humidity, however, will be noticeably less oppressive than previous days, with dew points down in the low to mid 60s.
Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
InsideOUT
The Clay and Metal Loft in Leesburg hosts a summer sidewalk sale on July 4 with pottery, jewelry and art on display. Click here for more information.
See virtual events and the return of live events at insidenova.com/calendar.
