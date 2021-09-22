Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Vaccine required
The Hylton Performing Arts Center in Manassas and George Mason University Center for the Arts will soon require proof of COVID-19 vaccines or negative tests for all indoor performances.
4. The Rose
The Dumfries Town Council voted 6-1 Tuesday night to approve plans for Colonial Downs Group Inc.’s $389 million gaming resort called “The Rose.”
3. Rainy day
Rain showers will move in this morning with thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. Highs will reach about 78. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Abduction attempt
A teenaged girl reported that a man stopped as she was walking in Loudoun County Tuesday afternoon, asked if she had money for gas and tried to grab her, authorities say.
1. Governor's race
Democrat Terry McAuliffe appears to have widened his lead in the race for governor, according to a new poll, although the races for the state’s second- and third-highest offices may be tightening.
InsideOut
Occoquan's popular falls arts and craft show returns this Saturday and Sunday after a year off due to COVID-19. Click here for details.
