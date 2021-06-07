Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Training scheduled
4. Seeking public's help
Fairfax police are asking for the community’s help identifying a man believed to be responsible for multiple incidents of exposing himself in an Annandale apartment complex.
3. Scattered showers
Hot weather continues today with a high near 92. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible, mainly after 4 p.m. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Happy Meal crime spree
A suspect was arrested Saturday after a disturbance over a Happy Meal at a McDonald's, and two separate firearm brandishing incidents in the nearby area.
1. Lower tax rate?
Manassas Park is moving forward with a budget that would lower the city’s real estate tax rate for the first time since 2015.
InsideOut
The Hylton Performing Arts Center in Manassas will reopen for in-person performances this fall with a complete lineup of indoor and outdoor programming announced last week.
