5. School board threats
Senate Republicans grilled Attorney General Merrick Garland for more than four hours on Wednesday about a Justice Department investigation into threats made to local school board members in multiple states.
4. Contractor quits
A contractor providing roadway maintenance to portions of Interstate 66 and the Capital Beltway in Northern Virginia abruptly closed in late October, citing material costs, labor shortages and a loss of funding from its primary lender.
3. Sunny skies
It will be a sunny Monday with highs near 60 degrees. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Fire chief arrest
As a result of an ongoing investigation, a volunteer chief with Brooke Volunteer Fire Department in Stafford County has been arrested for three counts of forcible sodomy.
1. Reward offered
The U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco Firearms and Explosives is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of a suspect who fatally shot a 73-year-old man Oct. 20 at a Falls Church-area ATM.
InsideOut
The 45th annual McLean Antiques Show, sponsored by the McLean Community Center and hosted by Dordy Fontinel Show Management, will take place on Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 13-14, at the center. Click here for details.
