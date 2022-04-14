Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Police GPS tracking
A surveillance technique that’s become commonplace for police but is mostly unknown among the general public, cell phone location tracking, is being used in Virginia cases ranging from high-profile murders to minor larcenies.
4. I-95 closures
Transportation officials are encouraging overnight travelers to use alternate routes with full traffic stops planned on Interstate 95 northbound in Stafford through early Friday ahead of the Easter holiday.
3. Rainy and cool
Another warm day is in store with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s this afternoon, with some showers and thunderstorms popping up ahead of a cold front. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Grand slam
Kehler Hamilton hit a grand slam and finished the day 3 for 4 from the plate as Battlefield High School defeated host Colgan 7-4 Wednesday in the Eddie Hope Memorial Tournament championship game.
1. Special grand jury
An official with Loudoun County Public Schools said a special grand jury has been convened to look into how the school system handled two sexual assaults last year.
InsideOut
Hop down the bunny trail with Easter egg hunts, visits with the Bunny and other springtime celebrations around Northern Virginia this month.
