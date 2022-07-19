Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. More Express Lanes?
Northern Virginia has been transformed for the last decade by Express Lanes projects and regional leaders say more of the same is needed – including over the Potomac River and into Maryland – if the metropolitan area is to continue thriving.
4. Heads up travelers
Multiple work zones are planned this week on Interstate 95 from Quantico through Fredericksburg through early Friday, including some full interstate closures.
3. Partly sunny
It will be a partly sunny Tuesday with highs near 89 degrees. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. New hotline number
On Saturday, Virginia was part of a nationwide transition to 988, a simple three-digit hotline for mental health emergencies.
1. Stalking arrest
A 23-year-old Florida man is jailed without bond for stalking a 16-year-old Nokesville girl, police say.
InsideOut
On July 30, "Toy Story in Concert" comes to Wolftrap's Filene Center. The National Symphony Orchestra will play while the full feature film is projected in HD onto screens in-house and on the lawn. See wolftrap.org for information and tickets.
