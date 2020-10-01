Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.
5. No assets?
Fifth District congressional candidate Bob Good reported no assets and no unearned income on the financial disclosure report he was required to file as a stipulation for his candidacy, the Rappahannock News reports.
4. Chamber announces GovCon awards finalists
The Northern Virginia Chamber of Commerce and the Professional Services Council have announced the finalists for the 18th Annual Greater Washington Government Contractor Awards. The winners will be recognized during the annual awards gala held virtually on Nov. 4.
3. Sunny and in the 70s
Expect a mostly sunny day with a high near 74 degrees, followed by a chance of showers overnight and temperatures dipping to around 58 degrees. Friday will be cooler with a high near 68.
Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
2. COVID-19 positivity rates continue to fall
COVID-19 test positivity rates are continuing to fall across Northern Virginia and statewide, although the number of test results reported has slowed this week. Northern Virginia's three largest health districts -- Fairfax, Loudoun and Prince William -- all set new lows for average test positivity rates, the Virginia Department of Health reported.
1. Woman arrested after chase from Stafford to Triangle
A Fredericksburg woman was jailed without bond after a pursuit from Interstate 95 in Stafford County to Triangle on Tuesday afternoon. The pursuit ended when the driver jumped from the car, which then crashed into a power truck which had the bucket extended in the air with an employee inside. The power company employee was not injured.
InsideOUT
The GFWC Woman's Club of Manassas is holding its annual fall sale, and White House ornament sale, in a new venue at 8800 Grant Ave., Manassas, on Friday, Oct. 2 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 3 from 8 a.m. to noon. Click here for more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.