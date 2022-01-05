Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. I-95 reopens
State officials are promising an "exhaustive" review after the season's first snowfall closed a 50-mile stretch of Interstate 95 for 36 hours Monday into Tuesday, stranding thousands of travelers overnight.
4. Test shortage
Virginia Health Department officials are blaming supply-chain disruptions and a surge in demand to explain the lack of easily accessible rapid COVID-19 testing for local health departments.
3. Freezing rain possible
The National Weather Service has issued winter weather advisories just east of the Interstate 95 corridor in the D.C. area for freezing rain early this morning. And even more snow is possible Thursday into Friday. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Angry in Arlington
Arlington Public Schools’ decision to “pause” athletic and other extracurricular activities for the first half of January has been met with dissent in the ranks, eye-rolls from other jurisdictions and a full-frontal attack from one parents’ group.
1. WFT name announcement
The Washington Football Team will announce its new name on Feb. 2, but one fan favorite -- RedWolves -- has been ruled out, team president Jason Wright said Tuesday morning.
InsideOut
“The Mystery of Edwin Drood” continues through Jan. 23 at the Workhouse Arts Center in Lorton. Tickets range from $20-$30 and are on sale at insidenovatix.com/organizations/workhouse-arts-center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.