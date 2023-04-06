Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. I-95 shooting
An SUV driver was injured and his female passenger killed in an exchange of gunfire with police following a chase last night along Interstate 95 from Fairfax to Quantico.
4. Fatal dog attack
A 2-year-old Fauquier County boy is dead after being attacked by a dog in Brunswick, Maryland, on Tuesday evening.
3. Stormy day
Strong thunderstorms and gusty winds will accompany a strong cold front moving through the area today. Highs will reach about 85 degrees. Click here for your forecast by ZIP code.
2. Small business finalist
A Northern Virginia-based company that empowers, educates and advocates against drug-facilitated sexual assault and crime is a top 10 finalist in Barclays US Consumer Bank’s “Small Business Big Wins” contest.
1. School board contender
The race for at-large chair of the Prince William County School Board has its first Republican.
InsideOut
The Hylton Performing Arts Center in Manassas will hold its 13th Anniversary Gala on Friday, April 28, with a cocktail reception, dinner, music, fundraiser and a live auction. Click here for details.
