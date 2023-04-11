Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. I-95 shooting suspect
Days after a shootout with police on Interstate 95 in Prince William County, the man accused of abducting a New York woman, who died, remains hospitalized and has not been charged.
4. Appointed to state post
Former Warrenton Town Council member and Rappahannock County Emergency Services Coordinator Sean Polster has been appointed by Gov. Glenn Youngkin to serve as chief deputy state coordinator in the Virginia Department of Emergency Management.
3. Warming up
After lows in the upper 30s overnight, temperatures will rebound to highs around 77 degrees today under sunny skies. Click here for your forecast by ZIP code.
2. Teen dies following crash
A 17-year-old Woodbridge boy died after he lost control of his car Sunday morning and crashed into a building off Featherstone Road in Woodbridge.
1. Historic documents online
The historic documents of Prince William County are now available online as part of an effort by Circuit Court Clerk Jacqueline C. Smith to provide constituents access to the local historical archives dating back to Colonial times.
InsideOut
Through April 25, the ARTfactory in Manassas presents an exhibit showcasing the works of 20 of its past, present and future instructors. Click here for details.
