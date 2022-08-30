Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Snowstorm aftermath
A Virginia congresswoman wants to know what steps are being taken to prevent future snow-related traffic backups such as the one that snarled traffic and stranded motorists on Interstate 95 last January.
4. Request denied
Virginia’s Supreme Court has rejected the Loudoun County School Board’s request to file its appeal under seal, as the school system seeks to overturn a ruling that let a special grand jury investigation continue.
3. Hot and humid
Hot and humid conditions are on tap today with a cold front triggering thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Deadly motorcycle crash
The Virginia State Police is seeking the public's help with a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred in Fauquier County Saturday.
1. HBCU satellite campus?
The Northern Virginia region is taking steps toward establishing a satellite campus in the area for Virginia's two public historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs).
InsideOut
Capital One Center has planned a weekend of events to celebrate the first anniversary of The Perch – a 2.5-acre gathering place 11 stories high next to Capital One’s headquarters in Tysons.
