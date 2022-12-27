Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Icy pond claims a life
A 19-year-old man died on Christmas Eve after falling through the ice at a Haymarket pond. Several others at the scene were taken to the hospital.
4. Commendations withheld
Fairfax County Public Schools are acknowledging a problem after a Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology parent accused school administrators of deliberately withholding National Merit commendations.
3. Thawing out
This morning's chill will give way to warmer temperatures this afternoon with highs near 41 degrees. Even warmer air arrives late week, with highs expected to rise into the 50s. Click here for your forecast by ZIP code.
2. Trees for troops
Service members and their families received free Christmas trees in time for the holiday season at Marine Corps Base Quantico earlier this month.
1. Weird and notable real estate
Private islands, mountaintop compounds, Dan Snyder’s McLean estate, a lighthouse and even a working pirate ship made appearances this year in our weekly look at unique and notable properties around the region. Take a look back at some of our featured galleries here.
InsideOut
If you imbibe a little too much holiday cheer this season, the Washington Regional Alcohol Program’s SoberRide initiative is now in operation through Jan. 1. Click here for details on how to catch a free ride.
