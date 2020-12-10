Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia.
5. Free testing
GPW Health Center, a federally-qualified community health center, is holding free, drive-up saliva COVID-19 testing today starting at 10 a.m. at the Prince William stadium complex.
4. Ice causes deadly crash
A child died and a woman and another child were critically injured in a Wednesday morning crash on an icy patch of Richmond Highway outside Alexandria, Fairfax County police say.
3. Warming trend
Today marks the start of a warming trend which continues into the weekend, with temperatures reaching the lowers 60s Saturday and Sunday. Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
2. Northern Lights?
A severe geomagnetic storm may give us chance of seeing the Northern Lights tonight. The storm was sparked by flares from the sun and has been gaining intensity. And that means the aurora may be visible this far south.
1. Another run for governor
Yesterday was a busy day of candidates announcing runs for state office, most notably perhaps the campaign launch of former governor Terry McAuliffe, who announced that he will seek the office once again.
InsideOut
Looking for some socially-distanced holiday cheer this weekend? Take a tour of the region's best homespun holiday displays in our 2020 Christmas lights list.
