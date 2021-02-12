Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Back to classrooms
Most Manassas City Public Schools students could see the inside of their classrooms for the first time since last March next month, with the school board indicating support for a return date of March 15.
4. Numbers going down
Northern Virginia has now recorded over 150,000 total COVID-19 cases, but hospitalizations both statewide and in the region for treatment of the virus are plummeting as quickly as they rose in late December and early January.
3. Icy weekend?
The National Weather Service says "travel could be nearly impossible" in Northern Virginia on Saturday due to a wintry mix of precipitation. A winter storm watch is in effect from 7 a.m. Saturday to 7 a.m. Sunday with significant icing from freezing rain possible.
2. City Center progress
Manassas Park is anticipating a March groundbreaking for its large “phase three” downtown development that will ultimately bring a new city hall and public library, as well as about 300 condominiums, to the city center.
1. Bad bridge behavior
Remember the Dumfries guy caught on video doing doughnuts on the Bay Bridge in Maryland last year? He was just sentenced to two days in jail for his antics, WTOP reports.
InsideOut
On Saturday, the Workhouse Arts Center is offering up some Mardi Gras fun with socially distant glass bead demonstrations, Taste of Mardi Gras culinary art classes, a Mardi Gras drive-through parade and contest, and two live drive-in comedy shows. Click here for details.
