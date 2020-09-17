Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.
5. In-person, early voting begins today
No-excuse absentee voting begins today in Virginia, with ballots being mailed to those who have requested them and selected polling places open across the state. Click here for our guide to voting early or by mail in Prince William County.
4. Kanye West stays off the ballot
The Supreme Court of Virginia has rejected an appeal from rapper Kanye West to appear on the state's presidential ballot. The brief order issued Thursday by the high court upholds a lower court ruling that rejected his ballot application because he failed to meet a requirement that 13 people pledge their support for his campaign, NBCWashington.com reports.
3. Breezy Friday
Expect some patchy fog before 9 a.m., then an otherwise mostly cloudy day with a high near 73. Winds will be a bit breezy at 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
2. Virginia COVID-19 death toll rises due to backlog
Virginia's death toll from the COVID-19 pandemic continues to climb as the state works its way through a backlog of death certificates filed in recent weeks that weren't processed in a timely manner.
1. Potomac Mills mall to remain closed on Thanksgiving
Joining retailers like Walmart and Target, Simon Property Group says Potomac Mills mall and its other properties won't open on Thanksgiving day. Simon owns Potomac Mills mall, the Fashion Centre at Pentagon City in Arlington and the Leesburg Premium Outlets.
InsideOUT
InsideNoVa presents "Les Sylphides & More!" Maintain social distancing by watching Manassas Ballet Theatre's dancers perform from the comfort of your home. "Les Sylphides," a ballet blanc, is widely thought of as the first ballet to be created simply about mood and without a storyline. The "And More" portion of the program features new contemporary works created by MBT’s dancers. Streaming begins on Vimeo Saturday, Sept. 19 at 7:30 p.m. and continues for 30 days. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased here.
