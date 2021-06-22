Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Murder indictments
A special grand jury in Spotsylvania County has indicted three people on dozens of charges in connection with the death of a Stafford man whose dismembered body was found Feb. 1.
4. Vaccine goal
Virginia has met President Joe Biden's COVID-19 vaccination goal, almost two weeks before the July 4 target date.
3. Much cooler
Expect showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 2 p.m., then scattered showers. The high will only reach about 72 degrees. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Indecent exposure
Police are investigating after a man exposed himself to a woman running on a trail through the woods in Bristow Sunday evening.
1. Stimulus money
Prince William County officials will hold a work session next month to decide how to use their federal stimulus money.
InsideOut
Kerbobble Toys in Manassas will host its first “Harry Potter Book Night” on Thursday, June 24 from 3 p.m. until 8 p.m. Click here for details.
