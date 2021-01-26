Tops news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Vaccine shortage
Inova Health is canceling all first-dose appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine, effective Tuesday. The hospital system says its vaccine supply had been "severely diminished" after a switch in the state's distribution method.
4. Charge dropped
The most serious charge against former Washington Football Team running back Derrius Guice has been dropped, but he still faces trial on four misdemeanor charges related to a series of alleged domestic assaults last year.
3. Icy weather
A winter weather advisory remains in effect for Fairfax, Arlington and Alexandria until 9 a.m. after mix of sleet and snow coated much of the area. Watch your step in the morning and be careful if you're traveling early. Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
2. U.K. strain discovered
State health officials say a Northern Virginia resident has been found to have a COVID-19 variant, known as the U.K. variant, which has so far proven more contagious. The case is the first in Virginia.
1. Mask mandate
Masks and social distancing are required inside all federal buildings, and agencies must make “every effort” to maximize telework and limit the number of employees in federal buildings to no more than 25% of normal capacity under the latest federal guidelines, WTOP.com reports.
InsideOut
Join the Fancy Cats & Dogs Rescue Team's virtual "Play to Spay" scavenger hunt in Fairfax to win prizes and help the area's pet population. Challenges include patronizing local cat lounges. Click here for tickets and details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.