4. Temple threat
Police are investigating a phone threat to the Jewish Temple of Congregation Ner Shalom in Woodbridge.
3. One more cool day
Enjoy the cool weather and low humidity today. Winds shift to southerly by Friday, which will increase the humidity and warmth across the region, the National Weather Service says. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Bridge collapse
I-295 in Washington will remain closed through Thursday after a pedestrian bridge collapsed Wednesday, injuring at least five people.
1. Vaccine required
Inova Health, which operates five hospitals in Northern Virginia, will require its employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by Sept. 1.
InsideOut
Come Saturday, the historic Liberia House grounds on Portner Avenue in Manassas will be buzzing with locals of all ages for the city's first Manassas Bee Festival. Get the details here.
