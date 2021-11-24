Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Interim executive
Deputy County Executive Elijah Johnson will lead Prince William County in the new year as officials seek a permanent top administrator.
4. Holiday travel
AAA is projecting that 93% of D.C. region holiday travelers – nearly 1.2 million of us -- will be driving to their destinations this year.
3. A little warmer
It will be a sunny day with just a a few afternoon clouds and warmer temperatures, with a high near 50 degrees. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Fatal Home Depot accident
A 43-year-old Woodbridge man died in a workplace accident just after midnight Tuesday at the Home Depot, 2815 Merrilee Drive, in Fairfax.
1. Banned books update
Two books that were taken off the shelves of Fairfax County high school libraries in September will be available to students again on Monday.
InsideOut
The Town of Occoquan and Occoquan Business Partners have announced a number of events for their annual HolidayFest. Click here for details.
