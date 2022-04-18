Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Invictus Games
More than 60 military athletes from around the nation gathered at Fort Belvoir for a week earlier this month to train in 10 adaptive sports events before flying to The Hague and competing in the Invictus Games, happening now.
4. Ever Forward moving again
The Ever Forward container ship was freed Sunday morning after being stuck in the Chesapeake Bay in Maryland for over a month, the U.S. Coast Guard Mid-Atlantic told WTOP.
3. Rainy day
It will be a rainy day with highs in the mid-40s and winds gusting up to 20 mph. The chance of rain is near 100 percent, the National Weather Service says. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Farewell Wendy
Wendy Rieger, who was known for her quick wit and the connection she forged with viewers for some 25 years as the anchor of NBC Washington’s afternoon news, died Saturday. She was 65.
1. Carnival shooting
A 14-year-old girl is expected to survive after she was shot Friday night at a carnival on the grounds of Gar-Field High School in Woodbridge.
InsideOut
The 10th annual McLean Chocolate Festival will be held on Sunday, April 24 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the McLean Community Center. Click here for details.
