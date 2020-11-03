Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.
5. Election Day is here
Unless there’s unexpected drama, Virginia won’t be a make-or-break state on the national stage, but there will be plenty of important storylines, even if they unfold over an entire week instead of a single night.
4. International market coming soon
There's a new international grocery called Oh! Market opening in Manassas this month. Some of the store's offerings? Fresh roe, Russian sausages and bologna, preserves and jams from Azerbaijan, Italian mascarpone, international beers and wines from regions like Korea, South America, and the Caribbean and breads and cheeses from around the world.
3. Freeze warning
A freeze warning is in effect until 9 a.m. with temperatures expected to dip to 32 degrees. Election Day will warm to near 60 degrees, but brisk winds continue, with gusts over 25 mph possible.
2. COVID-19 cases continue to peak
The average number of new COVID-19 cases per day in Virginia topped 1,300 for the first time Monday, the third successive day the state has hit a new peak.
1. Picking winners
There are a handful of counties across the country that have voted in favor of the winning presidential candidate in all of the last 10 elections. One of them is on Virginia's Northern Neck, NBC Washington reports.
InsideOut
Try the visually powerful medium of charcoal with a class at the ARTfactory in Manassas. Class will run from Nov. 10-19 with instructor Emily Thomson. Click here for details.
