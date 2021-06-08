Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Cicadas on radar
So many red-eyed, noisy, klutzy cicadas have clawed their way up from underground after 17 years that the National Weather Service caught them on weather radar.4. Case continues
The former chair of the Prince William County School Board is alleging a civil conspiracy in his defamation case against the division’s superintendent as legal maneuvering in the case continues.
3. Scattered showers
Another hot day is in store, with highs about 91 degrees. There's a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms later in the day. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Murder arrest
A Stafford County man is in custody for murder after deputies responding to a domestic disturbance Monday morning found his older brother stabbed to death in his Falmouth home.
1. It's Election Day
Voters will choose party nominees today for governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general and local House of Delegates races in today's primary election. Polls opened at 6 a.m. and will close at 7 p.m.
InsideOut
The Hylton Performing Arts Center in Manassas will reopen for in-person performances this fall with a complete lineup of indoor and outdoor programming announced last week.
