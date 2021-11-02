Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Polls open
Voters head to the polls today to decide which Northern Virginia resident will be their next governor, and who will become the highest elected woman in the state's history.
4. Recycle your Ikea
Ikea has launched a buy-back and resell service at 33 of its U.S. stores, including Woodbridge.
3. Winter, is that you?
The National Weather Service has issued a freeze watch for Northern Virginia's western suburbs from late tonight through Wednesday morning. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Playoff hunt
Potomac High School's football team remains in the playoff hunt after the Virginia High School League ruled its never-played game against Woodgrove a no-contest.
1. Substitute incentives
If throwing money at a problem guarantees it will be solved, then Arlington Public Schools’ challenges in recruiting and retaining substitute teachers may soon be a thing in the past.
InsideOut
Time's running out to get spooked at The Haunt at the Workhouse Arts Center in Lorton, running through Nov. 6. Click here for all the terrifying details. To buy tickets, see InsideNoVaTix.com.
