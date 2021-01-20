Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Inauguration Day
Joe Biden swears the oath of office at noon today to become the 46th president of the United States. Several bridges, roads and highway ramps are closed in Arlington through Thursday morning as D.C. is on heightened alert following the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol building.
4. Teacher on leave
A teacher at Fred Lynn Middle School in Woodbridge is on leave after, parents say, he told students over video in remote learning he was at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.
3. Cold front
It will be a cold and windy Inauguration Day as a cold front moves across the region, dropping temperatures and bringing the possibility of some rain or even snow showers. Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
2. New leader
The company that operates the express lanes on interstates 95, 395 and 495 in Virginia has a new local leader. Transurban North America announced this week that Jennifer Aument is leaving the company as president and CEO and will be replaced as president by Pierce Coffee.
1. Vaccine clinic
The Prince William Health District opened its first COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Tuesday as new cases of the virus continue to soar both regionally and statewide. Meanwhile, the school division announced it will receive 3,000-plus vaccinations from Novant UVA Health.
InsideOut
Is divorce on your list of plans for Valentine's Day? NOVA Legal Professionals can help. The law firm, with offices in Manassas and Fairfax, is giving away an uncontested divorce as a Valentine’s Day gift this year. Click here for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.