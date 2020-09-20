Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.
5. 'Rest in power, RBG'
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's death Friday night prompted bipartisan messages of respect from Northern Virginia lawmakers for the long-time champion of women's rights.
4. It's Quantico
Quantico will be blasting this week. Live-fire training takes place today through Thursday, with late-night sessions until midnight. Quantico Marine Corps base operates 43 live-fire ranges that support training from small arms to explosive demolitions to artillery fire to the delivery of live-aerial munitions.
3. Warm up coming mid-week
After a downright chilly night with lows in the 40s, temperatures will climb to the mid-60s today with sunny skies. Tuesday and Wednesday will be warmer with temperatures in the 70s.
2. Virginia's COVID-19 positivity rate drops
Virginia's test positivity rate for COVID-19 is declining to levels not seen since late June in part due to an increased number of test results reported the past three days, the Virginia Department of Health reported this weekend.
1. Got acorns?
The Virginia Department of Forestry is again seeking 12 species of acorns and nuts that can be planted at its Augusta Forestry Center in Crimora to grow into tree seedlings that will become the forests of tomorrow.
InsideOUT
Mount Vernon is hosting a trio of fall events, including Halloween trick-or-treating. A fall wine festival and sunset tour and a fall harvest festival are also on the schedule. See www.mountvernon.org for details.
