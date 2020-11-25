5. Richmond Highway
The Virginia Commonwealth Transportation Board on Tuesday approved the renaming of 12 miles of U.S. 1 from Jefferson Davis Highway to Richmond Highway in eastern Prince William County.
4. New police chief
The Prince William Board of County Supervisors on Tuesday announced a big name to head the county's police department -- D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham.
3. Rain, then warmer
The National Weather Service says rain is likely for this evening into the first half of Thanksgiving Day. Temperatures today will be in the 50s, and warm into the 60s on Thanksgiving. Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
2. Riot gear
While stressing they did not expect any civil unrest in the near future, Fairfax County supervisors recently authorized the county’s police department to apply for, and accept if granted, a federal grant to purchase 370 more non-ballistic riot helmets with riot face shields.
1. Cases climb
Northern Virginia is heading into the Thanksgiving weekend with COVID-19 case counts that are nearly as high as the region's first peak in late May.
InsideOut
On Nov 27-29, Dec 11-13 and Dec. 26-28 from 5:30 - 8:30 p.m., see Mount Vernon illuminated with soft lights and holiday patterns as you listen to Christmas carolers and visit an 18th-century winter encampment. See mountvernon.org for more information.
