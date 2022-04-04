Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Bruce Johnson dies
Bruce Johnson, the 44-year television anchor at D.C.'s CBS affiliate WUSA9, died on Sunday, according to his wife. He was 71. Read more at WTOP News.
4. Johnny Depp defamation case
Hollywood is coming to Fairfax County, but without the red carpet and high-fashion couture. Two famous actors embroiled in a bitter defamation case are scheduled to face off in a trial starting April 11 in Fairfax County Circuit Court.
3. Less windy
Expect much lighter winds today with increasing clouds and a high of 60 degrees. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. One killed, seven injured
Two unrelated crashes along Leesburg Pike on Saturday morning resulted in the death of one driver and a total of seven people being hospitalized.
1. Bristow data center?
Stanley Martin Homes appears to be abandoning a plan for 551 homes near Chris Yung Elementary School in Bristow in favor of a potential 4.2-million-square-foot data center.
InsideOut
The Dale City Moose Lodge is holding its Spring Craft and Vendor Fair this Saturday, April 9, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 15424 Cardinal Drive in Woodbridge. Click here for more details.
