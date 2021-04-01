Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Bridge reopens
The Joplin Road Bridge over the south fork of Quantico Creek will reopen Friday, April 2, nearly eight months after it was washed out in historic flooding last summer.
4. Under investigation
Someone called in a bomb threat Wednesday night to the McDonald's in the Davis Ford Crossing shopping center in Manassas. No bombs were found.
3. Brrr
Rain will move out today, but gusty winds and much cooler temperatures will follow. Wind gusts up to 29 mph are possible, with temperatures dropping as low as the upper 20s late tonight. Click here for a detailed forecast.
2. New lines
Fairfax Water is planning to install new water mains under the Occoquan River later this year.
1. Disturbing details
A baby and toddler were alone for three days in a Spotsylvania County home where their parents and a teenage boy had been slashed to death, according to testimony in a pre-trial hearing for five Philadelphia men charged with multiple counts of first-degree murder, NBC Washington reports.
InsideOut
The Dulles Greenway will host its inaugural "Run the Greenway" race on Saturday, May 1. The family-friendly, socially-distant event will benefit over 20 local charities. Click here for details.
