5. Gas prices fall
Average gasoline prices have fallen nearly 40% since hitting historic highs in late spring and are now below prior-year levels across Northern Virginia and the state, according to AAA reports.
4. Free Metro rides
Metrorail, Metrobus, and MetroAccess won't cost a thing this New Year's Eve, and the transit is extending hours to get revelers home safely.
3. Unseasonably warm
Temperatures will climb 10 to 20 degrees above average today with highs reaching the low to mid-60s under mostly sunny skies. Click here for your forecast by ZIP code.
2. Belmont Bay ruling
A judge has blocked a homeowners association from restricting access to the wedding venue in Belmont Bay at least until the summer.
1. Recycling program hiatus
The Household Hazardous Waste and Electronics Recycling program at the Prince William County Landfill will close January and February, with an anticipated reopening in March with a new contractor.
InsideOut
The Prince William County Parks and Recreation’s Holiday Walk of Lights at the Neabsco Creek Boardwalk ends tonight. Lights will be on along the boardwalk at 15125 Blackburn Road in Woodbridge from 5:30-9 p.m. Click here for more details.
