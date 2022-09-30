Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. 'Jug handle' intersection
Prince William County transportation officials broke ground Tuesday on a new $24 million “quadrant” intersection at University Boulevard and Prince William Parkway, promising that the new “jug handle” would speed up the flow of traffic through the intersection.
4. Gang leader sentenced
A Clarke County man was sentenced this week to life in prison for his leadership role in multiple violent crimes, including a 2017 murder in Charlottesville and two 2019 attempted murders in Prince William County.
3. Latest on Ian
Northern Virginia is expected to start seeing impacts from the remnants of Hurricane Ian by late this afternoon, with heavy rain and high winds in the forecast.
2. Jobless rate
Despite a tick upward from July, the Washington metropolitan area’s August jobless rate was well below that of a year before, joining a large menagerie of the nation’s metros that saw lower year-over-year unemployment even as economic clouds continue to gather on the horizon.
1. Hair extension robbery
A D.C. woman wanted in connection with a robbery of hair extensions at a Woodbridge beauty store this summer was arrested Sept. 28.
InsideOut
Tickets are on sale now for Workhouse Haunt 2022, which continues through Nov. 5. This year’s haunt, themed Nightmare Harvest, immerses guests through a creepy, 30-minute walk-through experience. Buy tickets at InsideNoVaTix.com.
