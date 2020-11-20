5. Murder conviction
A Georgia man faces life plus 60 years in prison after a jury found him guilty Wednesday in the 2017 abduction and gang murder of a Fairfax teen whose body was found in Nokesville.
4. Plan ahead
All Virginia ABC stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 26. However, unlike in years past, stores will also close early the day before Thanksgiving, Wednesday, Nov. 25, at 6 p.m.
3. Warming up
Some warm days are ahead with highs back into the low to mid 60s today and Saturday. That's around 5 to 10 degrees above normal for mid-November. Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
2. COVID-19 hospitalizations soar
Hospitalizations in Virginia for treatment of COVID-19 have soared to their highest level since early May, and deaths related to the virus are on the rise again.
1. Zoo, museums closing
Due to rising regional and national cases related to the COVID-19 pandemic, all Smithsonian museums, including the National Zoo, will temporarily close to the public starting Monday, Nov. 23.
InsideOut
Enjoy the upcoming festive season with virtual and socially distanced celebrations in historic Occoquan. The town and the Occoquan Merchants Guild present Occoquan HolidayFest, a three-week event including in-person and online activities, starting today through Dec. 13. Click here for details.
