Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. VP in town
Vice President Kamala Harris is scheduled to campaign with Virginia gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe on Thursday in Dumfries.
4. Children and COVID-19
Even as Virginia reports a gradual decline in COVID-19 cases, the virus is continuing to infect children at much higher rates than it was last summer, according to a new dashboard from the Virginia Department of Health.
3. Sunny day
Abundant sunshine is on tap today with highs of about 77 degrees. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. No more fines
The Fairfax County Library Board of Trustees is preparing to dispense with overdue-materials fines to make the county’s library system more equitable and not discourage people from using the facilities.
1. Student death
After the deaths of two 13-year-old boys at the same intersection along U.S. 15 in Haymarket, the latest on Tuesday, a Change.org petition is calling for a pedestrian overpass to prevent it from happening again.
InsideOut
The Haunt has returned to the Workhouse Arts Center in Lorton. Click here for all the terrifying details. To buy tickets, see InsideNoVaTix.com.
