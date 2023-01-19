Skip to main content
InFive: Kline Farm tabled, coach turns candidate and a rainy day

Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.

5. Kline Farm

Shortly before 1 a.m. Wednesday, the Prince William Board of County Supervisors tabled a decision on the multi-use Kline Farm project until March 14.

4. Targeted by thieves

Over the weekend, officers responded to numerous calls involving stolen or damaged vehicles in Lorton. The thieves appeared to target Hyundai and Kia vehicles, Fairfax County police said.

3. Thunder possible

Expect some light rain and possibe rumbles of thunder today. Highs will be near 50 degrees. Click here for your forecast by ZIP code.

2. Coach turns candidate

Hylton High School football coach Nate Murphy wants to bring a new face to the Neabsco District seat on the Prince William Board of County Supervisors.

1. Double shooting

Two people were shot in Dale City late Wednesday, one a juvenile who suffered possible life-threatening injuries, police said.

InsideOut

The Workhouse Arts Center in Lorton presents “Women Playing Hamlet,” a comedy in which women play all the men's roles, on select dates through Feb. 23. Buy tickets at InsideNoVaTix.com.

Breaking News