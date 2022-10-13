Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Landfill closing Sundays
Due to worker shortages, the Prince William County Landfill and the Balls Ford Road Compost Facility will be closed on Sundays once again beginning Nov. 6 until further notice.
4. Loudoun school names
The Loudoun County School Board has heard from local researchers, who believe 10 current school names should be looked at more closely for Confederate or segregationist associations.
3. Cold front bringing rain
A strong cold front will move through today, delivering showers and a few thunderstorms with some gusty winds this afternoon into early evening. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Big donation
Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, the ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, is awarding the Warrenton-based PATH Foundation a $15 million grant, according to a news release from the organization.
1. Free Amazon training
As Amazon continues to build its new, helix-shaped headquarters nearby, the tech giant will begin offering free training later this month at a new facility in Crystal City.
InsideOut
More than 500 people are expected to participate in Saturday’s Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s at the Harris Pavilion in Manassas. Click here for the details.
