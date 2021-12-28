Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Counseling program
With Prince William County schools focused more sharply on social-emotional wellness after a year of mostly virtual learning, more and more schools are hoping that data can lead to effective counseling.
4. Landfill closures
The Prince William County Landfill and the Balls Ford Road Compost Facility will be closed on Sundays, beginning Jan. 9, until further notice, the county's Solid Waste Division announced Monday.
3. Warmer today
Temperatures will warm to highs of about 57 degrees today with a slight chance of rain after 4 p.m. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Sterling fire
A Sunday morning house fire in Sterling displaced a family of four and caused more than $650,000 in damages.
1. Historic buy
The Fairfax County Park Authority has purchased an historic property that was built in the mid-18th century in the Old Colchester area of the county for $1.1 million.
InsideOut
“The Mystery of Edwin Drood” continues through Jan. 23 at the Workhouse Arts Center in Lorton. Tickets range from $20-$30 and are on sale at insidenovatix.com/organizations/workhouse-arts-center.
