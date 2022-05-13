Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Farewell Landmark Mall
With a giant swing of the crane Thursday, a wrecking ball went smashing right between the D and the M to the cheers of dozens of people who were gathered to see the end of Landmark Mall and the first step toward what will be known as West End Alexandria.
4. Wrongful termination suit
A jury in Alexandria found in favor of Manassas Park Police Chief Mario Lugo and Captain Trevor Reinhart Tuesday in a lawsuit filed by former city police officer Regan Miller.
3. Scattered showers, thunderstorms
Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely this afternoon and evening, with some patchy fog before 1 p.m. Highs will reach about 72 degrees. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Comp plan updates
Prince William County planners appear willing to back off proposed changes to rural areas in a potential win for conservationists.
1. Murder arrests
Two suspects in Sunday's shooting death of a young man at a Gainesville apartment complex turned themselves in Thursday after police announced warrants against them in the case.
InsideOut
In recognition of the 50th anniversary of the founding of the Prince William Art Society, the ARTfactory in Manassas is hosting a group art exhibit and special reception Saturday from 6-8 p.m. The event is free and open to the public. Click here for details.
