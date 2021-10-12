Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. School closure
Health and school officials remain optimistic that Bennett Elementary, the first Prince William County school building to be completely closed for in-person learning this school year, will be back open for students by next week.
4. New I-95 bridge
Lane closures start tonight at 7 p.m. to prepare for the opening of a new bridge over the Rappahannock River that will double I-95 capacity at a notorious bottleneck.
3. Warming trend
It will be a mostly cloudy day with highs in the low 70s, but a warming trend is coming with temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s the rest of this week. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Future GMU
The future of George Mason University facilities may include the demise of the original campus buildings.
1. Chief Equity Officer
Lucretia Brown, previously a deputy school superintendent in Pennsylvania, will serve as Prince William County Schools’ new Chief Equity Officer.
InsideOut
More than 400 community members are expected to unite for the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s Virginia Tri-Counties on Saturday, Oct. 16 at the Harris Pavilion in Manassas. Click here for details.
