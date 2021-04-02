Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Eligible to all
Northam also stopped by a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Todos Supermarket in Woodbridge yesterday to talk about vaccine equity and chat with volunteers and shoppers. See reporter Nolan Stout's photos here.
3. Chilly
After snow flurries yesterday, we'll reach a high of about 48 degrees today but it'll feel colder thanks to northwest winds of 10-20 mph. Temperatures rebound a bit over the weekend. Click here for the forecast in your ZIP code.
2. No baseball
The Washington Nationals much-anticipated Opening Day game yesterday was postponed thanks to COVID-19.
1. Take note
All Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority (ABC) stores will be closed on Sunday, April 4, in observance of the Easter holiday.
InsideOut
Only a few days left! Potomac Mills, Fashion Centre at Pentagon City, and Apple Blossom mall in Winchester are offering socially distanced photos with the Easter Bunny through Saturday April 3. Visit the bunny today or tomorrow from noon to 7 p.m.
