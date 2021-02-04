Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. School budget
Retiring Prince William County Schools Superintendent Steve Walts' final proposed fiscal budget includes step increases for staff and funds to explore opening a virtual high school.
4. Deadly fire
An 82-year-old woman died following a house fire early Tuesday morning in Dumfries. The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.
3. Warmer, then rain
After days of cold and snow, it will be sunny today with a high near 48 degrees. Rain will likely move in late tonight, along with some breezy wind gusts up to 20 mph. Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
2. Karate-van bandits
Police say the same ATM thieves who stole a martial arts studio's van and broke into a convenience store in Prince William County on Tuesday attempted to do the same thing in Manassas earlier the same morning.
1. Last Sears standing
Virginia's last Sears department store - at Dulles Town Center in Sterling - is closing, though the news comes only through the corporation's job listings.
InsideOut
Join the Fancy Cats & Dogs Rescue Team's virtual "Play to Spay" scavenger hunt in Fairfax to win prizes and help the area's pet population. Challenges include patronizing local cat lounges. Click here for tickets and details.
